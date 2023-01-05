Fourth murder of the year, Nashville police investigate death of man left in grass

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Neighbors in a South Nashville apartment complex woke up Thursday morning to a man shot and killed steps from their doors.

This marks the fourth murder in Nashville in just five days of the new year.

Neighbors within the Residences at Stonebrook on Hickory Trace Drive said they heard a single gunshot around 4 a.m. The victim Lubunga Lumenge, 30, was found by a passerby just before 7 a.m. in the grass just outside his apartment. He died at the scene.

Semetta Simmons said she discovered the body just steps from someone's patio door.

"Just laying there and people were just walking past him like he was just trash in the yard," she said.

Simmons said she ran inside her apartment to grab her phone and call 911.

Police rushed the Residences at Stonebrook in South Nashville to a gruesome scene.

Simmons says she didn't recognize the victim but seeing him lying on the ground reminded her of a sad time 10 years ago.

"Being a mother then already lost a child to homicide or death or whatever. It’s just sad," said Simmons.

Back in December 2012, Simmon's son, Stephen Milliken, 18, was robbed, shot and killed when he was selling music equipment.

She says unfortunately she knows exactly what the family of this victim is going through.

"You just can’t imagine it. It’s just something you cannot get past — get over. You live with it but it’s nothing you can get past or get over."

Simmons just hopes the shootings stop, and Lumenga's family can find justice and peace.

"My prayers are with them. Just keep your head up, and I’m so sorry that they had to experience this at the beginning of the year."

The motive for this deadly shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.