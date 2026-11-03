Franklin businessman offers $100K reward after $1M watch theft

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Franklin businessman is offering a $100,000 cash reward after he says thieves broke into his home and stole a watch collection worth more than $1 million.

Chuck McDowell, known for his advertisements about timeshare cancellations and his donations to the community, said he and his wife were returning from a family trip to Florida when they discovered their home had been burglarized.

McDowell said he knew almost immediately that something was wrong.

“And then when I walked up, immediately I said, ‘Honey, we’ve been robbed,’” McDowell said. “And my first thought was my watches.”

About a dozen watches were gone, according to McDowell. He estimates the collection’s current value at more than $1 million.

But McDowell said it wasn’t just what was missing that caught his attention. He believes the burglars knew what they were looking for.

“They opened a lot of drawers and just left them open, but they didn’t rummage through them,” McDowell said. “They didn’t trash our house. It was like they knew exactly what they were going for, and it was watches.”

McDowell said surveillance video captured two hooded people around the property. He said the burglars climbed onto the roof and used black spray paint to cover security cameras around the home.

But at least one camera provided a timeline.

“It shows us what time they got there and the back cameras show what time they left, which again was four hours,” McDowell said.

McDowell believes much of that time was spent trying to break into a gun safe inside the home.

For him, though, the loss goes beyond the seven-figure value of the collection.

“'He’ll just buy more watches. He’s got money and it’s no big deal,'” McDowell said, describing what he believes some people may think. “There’s two of these watches that I can’t go buy.”

One of those watches was a gift from his wife for their 10th wedding anniversary. McDowell said it was engraved on the back with the words, “To my greatest adventure.”

McDowell is now offering $100,000 for information that leads to the return of his property.

“Somebody knows who did this. Somebody knows where my stuff is,” McDowell said. “If I get my stuff back, I give you $100,000, and I don’t care about the conviction. I just want my stuff back.”

Franklin police are investigating the burglary.

The department said residential burglaries can happen even when homeowners take precautions. Police recommend locking doors and windows, securing valuables, using lights on timers, stopping mail and package deliveries and asking a trusted neighbor to keep an eye on your home while you are away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@Newschannel5.com