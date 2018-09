WINCHESTER, Tenn. - A correctional officer in Franklin County was taken to an area hospital after a fight with an inmate.

The incident happened at 7:15 p.m. Monday. Officials said Officer Jonathan Baker suffered a broken leg after an altercation with inmate Brandon Quick.

Baker was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for his injury.

Quick was jailed on theft charges but now faces more after the fight.

The investigation remained ongoing.