Franklin County Escapees Taken Back Into Custody

WINCHESTER, Tenn. - Officials in Franklin County confirmed two inmates who escaped from the Franklin County Jail have been taken back into custody.
Michael D. Cyree and Timothy J. Poe escaped from the jail on Thursday.
According to reports, authorities with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Cyree around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. They took him back into custody and transferred him to Franklin County.
Not long after, around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, officials with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Decherd Police Department found Poe in the area of Payne Lane in Decherd.
He was also taken back to jail.
Both were being held without bond, and court dates were being determined.