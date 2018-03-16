Search Underway For Franklin County Escapees

Mostly Cloudy
TULLAHOMA, Tenn. - A search got underway overnight for two inmates who escaped from the Franklin County Jail.
Franklin County Sheriff’s officials said Michael Dale Cyree and Timothy Jerald Poe escaped Thursday evening.
Cyree, of Tullahoma, was being held on burglary and theft charges. Poe, of Decherd, was being held on multiple charges, including weapons and drug charges.
Authorities said both are to be considered dangerous.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 931-962-0123 or Franklin County Communications Center at 931-967-2331.