Franklin County restaurant gives away free Christmas meals

ESTILL SPRINGS, Tenn. (WTVF) — A small family restaurant is making Christmas dreams come true.

Their goal before Saturday night was to serve one thousand free meals to anyone in need.

While they were quite close, Lu Lu's Cafe was able to give 800 meals, and start a new holiday tradition in Estill Springs.

"Just trying to teach [my kids]...you can do good and give back," explained father and restaurant owner Matthew Sfirakis. "It's hard for people to get by. We struggled sometimes, too. You just never know when someone needs help out there."

"Oh it makes you feel good," said David Kelley, the mayor of Estill Springs, there to volunteer. "If you make one person smile a day, you've done what God wants you to do."

Dozens of volunteers served anyone who came in, catering largely to the elderly, first responders, those who struggle financially, and anyone without a place to go.

"There's still people in this world that care about the less fortunate. Not everybody can get a hot meal," said Bryan Morris, who came in Saturday with his in-laws for a meal.

He found that at Lu Lu's, you're home.

"It's amazing," he said. "There's still a community that gets out and hugs everybody. It makes you feel like you're part of family, you know?"