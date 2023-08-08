Watch Now
Franklin County Schools former employee charged with soliciting a minor, police say

Posted at 8:53 PM, Aug 07, 2023
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin County authorities said a police investigation into the inappropriate behavior of a former school employee led to charges of soliciting a minor.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office arrested Kristi Jolyn Whelan over the weekend and charged her with two counts of solicitation of sexual battery by an authority figure, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, four counts of purchasing alcohol for a child and one count of dissemination of smoking paraphernalia to a minor.

Authorities didn't say what school Whelan worked at during her tenure at Franklin County Schools.

She is released after posting a $50,000 bond. Her next court appearance is Sept. 18.

