Franklin dance group to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A local dance group is headed to the Big Apple to represent Nashville in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!

32 dancers from Dance Mania in Franklin are gearing up to perform in front of thousands in New York City.

"I mean it's pretty awesome. It's definitely a childhood dream of mine, even just to get to see it," said Kirstin Hawk, who owns the dance studio.

Hawk says her girls, ranging from 12 to 18 years old, were selected back in March and have practiced to perfect their moves for a month.

"We went two years ago, took a really small group of children. This is the first time we have 32 kids going with us," explained Hawk. "They're going to be joining about 500 other dancers and cheerleaders from across the country...and this whole production comes to life in one short week!"

While some of them have only performed in local parades, they say they are more than ready for the big stage.

"I hope they're able to just really think...what a neat opportunity this is and that they've been able to see the different places that dance could take them," concluded Hawk.

The group flies out to New York on Saturday and will perform with other dancers through Spirit of America Productions Thanksgiving Day.

