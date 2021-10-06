Franklin High School alumn reunited with class ring after 42 years

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — They’re calling it a miracle in Franklin when a class ring finally reappeared 42 years after it went missing.

Terry Bruce, a Franklin High School alumnus, says he couldn’t be more grateful for those who made this day possible.

Bruce gave up looking for the ring years ago, but every time he stopped by the same park, he had a feeling it was still out there. Although, he never once thought the ring would find him.

No matter how long it’s been, some memories of days past just stick with you. For Bruce, it was the day this ring slipped from his finger at Percy Warner Park back in 1979.

He and his friends searched everywhere and eventually gave up.

Four decades later, he got the call he never expected from the principal at Franklin High School.

Turns out the ring had been turned in by the husband of a staff member who was using a metal detector in the park. The ring was buried seven inches underground for who knows how long. The staff member found the initials TAB inside and went searching herself.

WTVF Those who found the ring traced the three initials inside to Terry Bruce who couldn’t believe the discovery after 42 years.

Only two people had the same initials from the graduating class of 1978, but only one was missing a ring.

"It was pretty emotional. It’s funny because even before he handed it back to me, I remember every little detail about the ring from when I had ordered it back in the day," Bruce said.

For being buried underground for all these years, Bruce says the ring is still in really good shape. He plans to have the ring cleaned and detailed, so he can continue sharing the story with family.

This time, with a much happier ending.