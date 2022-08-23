Franklin IRS still open after 'suspicious' letter handled by employee

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin police and firefighters responded to the local IRS building Tuesday morning after an employee felt mildly ill after opening a letter.

Out of an abundance of caution, that employee went through a decontamination process with the fire department before being transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

Responders immediately restricted access to the room where the letter was opened, but employees throughout the rest of the building were allowed to continue their work. There were no evacuations but additional access to the parking lot and building was restricted during the investigation.

A series of preliminary field tests of the letter did not indicate the presence of any danger. The letter was surrendered to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for further evaluation.

IRS leader Chuck Rettig told workers Tuesday that the agency could be ramping up security across 600 facilities across the country, according to the Washington Post. This comes as rhetoric about new funding dollars for the organization has been met with scathing attention from Congressional Republicans. Workers have told the IRS they feel concerned about safety.

Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty have voiced their displeasure about new money going toward the IRS.