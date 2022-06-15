Watch
Franklin officer assaulted during arrest at Lifetime Fitness, police say

Posted at 9:43 PM, Jun 14, 2022
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — During the weekend, a woman outside of Lifetime Fitness assaulted a Franklin officer trying to arrest her, police said.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon when officers received a call that a woman was creating a disturbance at the gym.

Police said the woman, Lisa Gary, 59, was drunk and not cooperative with the police.

Once arrested, police said she kicked an officer in the face, chest and stomach while being placed in the back seat of a police car. While in the vehicle, police said Gary mentioned her firearms and threatened to harm the police officer and his family.

Authorities charged Gary with public intoxication, criminal trespass, resisting arrest, assault on a public servant and retaliation for past actions - bodily harm.

