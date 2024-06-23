Franklin pickleball tournament helps veterans in need

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A pickleball tournament in Williamson county is serving up a lot of fun and serving an important group in our community.

All proceeds from the games played at TOA Sports Performance Center Sunday will help homeless veterans get back on their feet through a nonprofit called We Are Building Lives.

The group focuses on getting vets housing, employment, counseling, and any kind of financial assistance they need.

"It makes something fun also something meaningful," said one pickleball player, Walt Tennyson. "They work with a real vulnerable population of people...veterans, a lot of whom struggle with mental illnesses and trauma and addiction issues."

This was the organization's 3rd year hosting the tournament. The nonprofit hopes to pull in around $5,000.

"A lot of people, if they don't have this help, they won't ever get back in civilian life," explained Aubrie Pittman, the marketing and development director for the organization.

She said there are hundreds of homeless veterans in Nashville, and many of them could use the help they provide.

"So it's really life-changing for most of these veterans," she concluded.