NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin Police Department (FPD) will be hosting a Citizens' Response to Active Shooter that is free for the public to attend.

They are holding this class to teach you what to do during an active shooter emergency.

FPD will be holding two classes; the first class will be on September 24 and October 8 this year. The class will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

If you would like to attend you have to sign up on their website.