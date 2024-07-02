Franklin Police identify man linked to suspected road rage incident over the weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin Police have identified a man who is suspected of assaulting a driver in what appears to be a road rage incident.

According to police, the incident happened Saturday afternoon in a parking lot near Franklin Road and Moores Lane.

The suspect reportedly approached the victim's window and punched him in the face. The suspect was allegedly upset that he had cut him off earlier.

Following the incident, the suspect fled in a silver Toyota Tundra.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Williamson County here, or by contacting the organization at (615) 794-4000. If the information leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 in reward money.