Franklin police launch Harpeth River Ready campaign to improve water safety

FRANKLIN, Tenn (WTVF) — With rain in the forecast and Memorial Day weekend approaching, the Franklin Police Department has launched a new safety initiative to help prevent water-related accidents on the Harpeth River.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has already responded to eight fatal boating incidents this year, highlighting the need for increased water safety awareness.

"If one person pulls this up and any of that information is able to help, just save one life, then it was well worth it," said Sergeant Branden McClellan.

McClellan is part of the Franklin Police Department's Dive Swiftwater Rescue Unit, the only dual-certified team in the state.

"We're also public safety divers, and we can do any kind of operation underneath the water to recover any type of whether it be a vehicle or evidence, under the water as well," McClellan said.

The campaign, calledHarpeth River Ready, includes newly installed signs at every public access point to the Harpeth River within the city. These signs feature QR codes linking directly to a comprehensive safety resource.

"They pull up their phone, they open up their camera link, and scan the sign with the QR code, and lead you directly to the website," said McClellan.

The Harpeth River Ready webpage serves as a one-stop guide for anyone planning a canoe or kayaking trip, providing crucial safety information.

McClellan says the site includes recommendations for essential equipment like personal flotation devices and communication devices, as well as practical items like dry bags.

"What types of equipment that we suggest that people bring out on the river, like PFD, whether it be a communication device, dry bag to keep all your personal objects in in the event most people fall out and they do a little bit of swimming, we don't want any of their possessions or their wallet or phone to get wet, so dry bag will help prevent that as well," McClellan said.

The website also provides information on water levels, weather conditions, tips for responsible river use, maps and descriptions of all launch points along the Harpeth River in Franklin, and guidance on creating an emergency plan.

As temperatures rise and more people head to the water for recreation, the Franklin Police Department hopes this initiative will contribute to both an enjoyable and safe summer season.

This story was reported and written by Kelsey Gibbsand has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.