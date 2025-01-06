Franklin Police searching for convicted felon who hit police officer with his car

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin Police say they need your help finding a convicted felon who hit a police officer with his car but failed to report to prison.

Police say 28-year-old Roy Nicholson III was supposed to turn himself in to law enforcement on January 2nd to begin a five-year prison sentence.

He never showed. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He was sentenced in 2024 after being convicted of assault, evading arrest with a deadly weapon, and other charges after he fled a traffic stop on I-65 and hit an officer with his vehicle in April of 2022.

Officials are emphasizing that other lives could be at risk.

Police say any information you can share to track down Nicholson can help in the case. You're urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.