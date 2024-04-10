Franklin Police see a rise in rental scams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin Police say they're noticing a trend, and it's costing people thousands of dollars. Rental scams are on the rise, and the perps are using social media to target renters.

Right now, detectives in the department’s Major Crimes Unit are currently investigating multiple fraud cases where victims have sent money to scammers posing as the owner of the rental property.

Detective Dan Ogilvie, with the Franklin Police Department, says this is a sophisticated operation. The perp will use fake rental listings on Facebook Marketplace. He says the postings are convincing, with interior photos and detailed descriptions taken from various real estate websites.

When the victim contacts the scammer, they only communicate through text, Facebook Messenger, or email. He says sometimes the victim will be in contact with the crook for months and send multiple payments through mobile apps, Western Union, or gift cards.

The Franklin Police Department is offering tips to prevent individuals from falling victim to these types of scams:



Search the apartment complex name or address online and visit their official website. Use the official website to contact property management directly and verify the seller's legitimacy.

Search for the condo or townhome’s address online and check websites like Trulia or Zillow for additional information. The Williamson County Property Assessor’s Office website offers a free property information search.

Be wary of any significantly cheaper posting than nearby properties.

Be skeptical of sellers who only communicate through messenger, text, or email. Always ask questions and verify any information provided.

Be cautious about sellers asking for advance payments using Venmo, Chime, PayPal, Cash App, Western Union, or gift cards.

