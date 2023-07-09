Franklin Police working to identify several children raped by local soccer coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Local restaurant staff in Franklin found a phone left behind by a customer and looked through it, hoping to find its owner. They were met with something much more terrible than expected.

The phone held dozens of of inappropriate videos and pictures of children, including videos of the rapes of at least 10 children.

Camillo Hurtado Campos, a 56-year-old soccer coach in Franklin, is the owner of the phone. He has lived in Franklin for 20 years. Now, he is being held for rape of a child and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Many of the videos detectives found show Campos raping unconscious boys between the ages of 9 and 17 years old.

During his off hours, Campos would frequently approach nearby school playgrounds to recruit kids as players on his soccer team.

After gaining their trust, he invited many of them to his home, where he would drug and rape them.

Some of the children in these videos are in such an unconscious state that they may not even realize they were victims of rape, according to detectives. So far, only two of his victims have been identified.

Police hope those who know Campos can help them put a name with the faces of those remaining.

If you or your child have been associated with Campos through the years, especially if he has been your child’s coach, Franklin Police want to hear from you at (615) 794-2513, or you can start an email conversation.