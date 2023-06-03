Franklin Pride festival expected to be a family-friendly event Saturday

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Franklin Pride Festival is Saturday and even though organizers plan for it to be a fun, family-friendly event, a lot is at stake.

The city of Franklin was very close to not allowing the event to happen this year.

When it came down to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen voting in April, four members voted yes, four voted against, and Mayor Ken Moore was the tiebreaker approving the permit for the event.

Mayor Moore said the city will be watching closely what happens.

"So if I look at what we asked the Pride applicants to do, they did what was asked of them — no drag. And the other things as far as publishing or letting us know who their acts were or things of that nature, and they got the message, I hope, that it needed to be family-friendly," said Mayor Moore.

Despite the pressure, organizers are excited that Pride will continue in Franklin Saturday.

The event will be at Harlinsdale Park from noon to 6 p.m. It is a free event and over 5 thousand people are expected to attend.

It will have food, drinks, over 100 vendors, and entertainment on two stages. There will also be a kids game area and a teen lounge.

Security is expected to be tight with Franklin Police and private security. Clear bags are recommended.

For more information on the festival's schedule, parking, and more, head to Franklin Pride TN.