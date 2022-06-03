Franklin Pride returns this weekend for second year

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin Pride is back for a second year on Saturday and organizers say it will be even bigger and better.

The free community-led event was put together to celebrate, support and unite the LGBTQ+ community in the greater Franklin area.

This year organizers are expecting well over 4,000 people. Festival-goers can expect two stages for entertainment and activities for children of all ages.

Robert McNamara, President of Franklin Pride, said this festival means a lot to those families who have young kids looking for a place to fit in.

"When they arrived to Pride last year, they were allowed to be themselves. And I heard from so many parents, that was the first time their child felt like they belonged," McNamara said.

Franklin Pride kicks off this Saturday from 12 to 7 p.m. at Harlinsdale Farm on Franklin Road.