FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Six months after opening their dream music venue in Franklin, the owners of the Black Dog Pub and Music Lounge faced an unimaginable crisis.

Marc and Peggy Driskill spent nearly two years bringing their vision to life on West Main Street. The pub, a gathering place for songwriting and community, had just begun to find its footing when everything changed on Sept. 1.

Peggy came home to find her husband in his workshop, barely conscious after a severe accident with a saw.

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Franklin pub owners persevere after husband loses hand in workshop accident

"I walked into the workshop and blood everywhere," Peggy said.

She immediately called 911 and worked to save Marc's life before first responders arrived.

"He was screaming at that point and passed out. I kept talking to him, shaking him to stay with me, stay with me," Peggy said.

Peggy ripped her own clothes to tourniquet Marc's arm.

"I remember looking over and his hand was probably 6 feet from him. I saw his hand with his wedding ring and I will never forget just seeing that," Peggy said.

First responders stabilized Marc and transported him to the hospital, where he underwent a 10-hour surgery to reattach his hand.

"I thought I can't live. I just can't. I'm sorry… I said I can't live without him," Peggy said.

Marc said he has no memory of the accident itself.

"I don't remember anything from the accident," Marc said.

But he hasn't forgotten what his wife did to save him.

"It's amazing the strength from her," Marc said.

The couple said the community response in the aftermath has been a source of strength.

"We've gotten some tremendous support from the community. The outpouring we felt has been pretty overwhelming," Marc said.

For Peggy, that support has helped push fear aside.

"It pushes an anxiety and fear aside and lets you know that everyone is here behind you and counting on me to do what I need to do to get back to what I can be," Marc said.

The couple said they had been hitting their stride before the accident.

"We felt like we were getting to a rhythm before this happened," Marc said.

Marc is currently undergoing physical therapy, which includes working with a special device that moves his hand for him. He has more surgeries ahead of him. The couple described the process as challenging.

Despite everything, the Black Dog Pub and Music Lounge remains open.

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