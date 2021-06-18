Franklin renames streets in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. and ANC Williams

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore and city leaders gathered Friday for a ribbon-cutting on its new streets named after Martin Luther King Jr. and A.N.C. Williams.

The ceremony was held to commemorate the renaming of the 3rd Avenue North Extension in downtown Franklin to Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and to name the entrance road to the “Hill property,” which has been designated as the future home of affordable housing, as A.N.C. Williams Way.

Watch the full ceremony below:



Thelma Battle, a local historian with the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County, also spoke at the ribbon-cutting, along with Cassandra W. Taylor, the great-granddaughter of A.N.C. Williams.