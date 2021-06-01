Franklin residents urged to check surveillance after overnight car burglaries, shots fired

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police have asked some Franklin residents to check their home surveillance systems after multiple overnight car burglaries were reported. At one point, several shots were fired.

Franklin police said Tuesday that about a dozen unlocked cars were burglarized in the Royal Oaks and West Main Street corridors, including Carter Street, Forrest Street and Champions Circle.

According to police, two men in a silver Ford Escape fired shots on Champions Circle, but no one was hurt. Police said it’s unclear if there was an intended target.

Investigators said those same suspects are believed to be responsible for some of the burglaries.

Residents were asked to check their Ring doorbell cameras and home surveillance systems and to call police if they find anything that might help with the investigation.

Police also urged residents to lock their cars and homes and to leave a light on every night as part of a nationwide crime prevention strategy the #9PMRoutine.