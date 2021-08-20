Franklin Special school board votes to implement temporary mask mandate in schools

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Franklin Special school board voted unanimously to implement a temporary mask mandate for students and staff in all schools and on buses.

The requirement will go into effect on Aug. 23 and will expire at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 21. At that time, the board will reevaluate the current COVID cases and decide whether or not the requirement should be continued.

Several parents and teachers voiced their concerns to the board prior to the vote - some in favor of masks and others asking the board to allow parents to continue having the choice.

However, Governor Bill Lee recently signed an executive order allowing parents to opt kids out of any school mask mandates.

It follows a heated Williamson County School Board meeting in which the board voted to temporarily require masks inside elementary schools. Many parents attended the meeting in protest and asked the board to keep masks an option, allowing parents to decide.