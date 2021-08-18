Franklin Special school board to discuss temporary mask requirement

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Board members for the Franklin Special School District will be discussing a temporary mask mandate during a meeting Friday.

A special-called meeting has been set for Friday night at Freedom Middle School to discuss a temporary mask requirement "inside all FSSD schools and buses for employees and students," according to a school board agenda.

The meeting is set for 4 p.m. in the school's media center.

It follows a heated Williamson County School Board meeting in which the board voted to temporarily require masks inside elementary schools. Many parents attended the meeting in protest and asked the board to keep masks an option, allowing parents to decide.