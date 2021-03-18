Franklin Theatre welcoming back audiences beginning in April

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Franklin Theatre is bringing movies back to the big screen in April and there's more to come in May.

After going dark to public performances last year due to COVID-19, the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County announced the phased reopening.

Beginning in April, tickets will be sold for limited-capacity weekend movies.

"I think it's going to feel like a very exclusive and VIP experience in here," said Meg Hershey, chief operating officer for the Franklin Theatre.

The 279-seat theater will sell about 80 tickets at first.

"We feel like with the vaccination rate increasing and the transmission rate in the community coming down... that we can begin to reopen in a phased way," Hershey said.

Other businesses have reopened on Main Street in Franklin, but the theater is a unique business.

"When we have visitors in this facility, they're in here for two or three hours sometimes, which that exposure level is different than walking into a store. That's why our reopening has been different than our neighborhoods," she said.

In May, Franklin Theatre will offer live entertainment and live-streamed shows on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays to the public. By the beginning of July, plans are to present movies and performances during the week and to more people.

"We understand the economic impact the Franklin Theatre and signature festivals have in this area and we're really excited to be able to bring that vitality back," she said.

The box office is open with limited hours 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Friday through Sunday. In addition to new shows going on sale over the next several weeks, many 2021-2022 shows are currently on sale. Tickets may also be purchased online and over the phone at 615-538-2076.