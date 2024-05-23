Franklin Transit offering half-price fares for teens and tweens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Okay parents, summer is just days away and we know some of you may be dreading playing chauffeur to your kids.

But for families in Williamson County, I wanted to let you know that your teen or tween can get around easier this summer!

Starting today, kids ages 12 to 18 can ride Franklin Transit for half-price!

That means one-way fares are just 50-cents.

There are more than 100 stops, including the Rec Center, the Factory, the Galleria Mall, the Library and more.

The deal runs until kids go back to school in August.