Watch Now
News

Actions

Franklin trash collection will begin two hours late on Monday

trash cans
WTVF
trash cans
Posted at 4:01 PM, Jan 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-21 17:19:22-05

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Monday, Franklin sanitation employees will start collection two hours late due to the still somewhat icy roads in certain areas.

According to Franklin Sanitation, drivers will get to the neighborhoods that are safe, and use judgment for safety precautions.

If you usually have trash and recycling collected Monday, they ask that you have your containers out and put any extra trash bags five feet away from the roll-out container. No one will be charged for extra bags.

If your trash is not collected Monday, they say to leave it out and it will be collected on Tuesday.


Amy recommends:

Snow photoshoots show joy, fun and ability

"Forrest Sanders introduces us to a woman named Hope, who had an incredible journey from Africa to Nashville. She spent time in the snow this week making memories for others and sharing that nothing can hold you back."

-Amy Watson

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-S5-WX-No-Safer-Place.jpg

Storm 5 Weather