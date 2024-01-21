Franklin trash collection will begin two hours late on Monday

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Monday, Franklin sanitation employees will start collection two hours late due to the still somewhat icy roads in certain areas.

According to Franklin Sanitation, drivers will get to the neighborhoods that are safe, and use judgment for safety precautions.

If you usually have trash and recycling collected Monday, they ask that you have your containers out and put any extra trash bags five feet away from the roll-out container. No one will be charged for extra bags.

If your trash is not collected Monday, they say to leave it out and it will be collected on Tuesday.