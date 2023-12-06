Franklin woman shares the importance of prioritizing your health

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One thing that may be cast aside because of the busy holiday season is your health, but we want to take time today to remind you that taking care of yourself and getting checked is important year round!

LaTonya Wiggins lives in the Franklin area and recently fundraised money for the Breast Cancer Foundation as a part of a contest, making it as far as the quarterfinals after raising more than $2,000.

She knew she had dense breast tissue and about 5 years ago she got a biospy and a diagnosis.

"When I went in the office, I thought everything is okay but they said no you have Atypical Hyperplasia Lobola," Wiggins explained.

She says every six months now she has to have an MRI.

For perspective, the CDC says about half of women 40 and older have dense breasts and women with dense breasts have a higher risk for getting breast cancer.