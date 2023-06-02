Free concert costs are on the rise here in Nashville. It's a hard reckoning.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Being known as Music City comes with certain expectations, the sight and sound of live music everywhere you turn.

However, as Nashville continues to experience rapid growth, many of the city's free music festivals have vanished, leaving a void.

Joe Fleenor, a Nashville resident, holds cherished memories of growing up in the vibrant music scene of Music City.

"It was fantastic in the late '90s and early 2000s. We had right here behind me was called River Stages, where there was live music and food trucks," Fleenor said.

River Stages, a free community event featuring amazing acts like Cage and Steve Warner, was set up on the stage by the river. However, the event disappeared in the early 2000s, leaving a noticeable gap in the city's music offerings.

As an adult, Fleenor mentions events like Live on the Green and the various happenings at Centennial Park.

However, news broke this week that organizers of Live on the Green decided to put the festival on hold this year, citing the challenging costs and demands involved in delivering the same experience.

Another notable free music show in downtown Nashville is Jazz on the Cumberland, founded by Victor Chatman. This year marks the festival's 12th anniversary, and Chatman understands the challenges associated with hosting a free event.

"We have to set up the band, the sound, food trucks and concessions. We still have to have sound engineers, stagehands, volunteers and people we pay to help run the event," Chatman explains.

Like many organizers of free events, Chatman relies on sponsors to keep Jazz on the Cumberland free. However, finding sponsors can be a significant challenge. Despite the difficulties, Chatman recognizes the importance of maintaining this staple event.

"It's such a staple now. It really doesn't matter where we would have the event at this point. People would still come," Chatman said.

Fleenor believes that Nashville should be recognized for its vibrant free music scene and hopes the city keeps that in mind as it continues to rise as a cultural hub.

"We have amazing talent, amazing venues to showcase the talent, and we have a growing population, so it would be fantastic if we could have more free events with the venues in town," Fleenor said.

Victor Chatman, who has poured his heart into creating Jazz on the Cumberland, is grateful to see the event draw large crowds every year. The next Jazz on the Cumberland event will be held on Father's Day at Cumberland Park.

