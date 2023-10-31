Free costume shop spreads Halloween cheer inside local children's hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many of your kids are getting ready to celebrate Halloween, putting on their costume and going trick or treating. Not every kid is able to do that.

Over at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, they are making sure kids at the hospital get to be a part of the fun.

The hospital held a free costume shop for patients and families to help celebrate the holiday.

"It's difficult to be a kid in the hospital any time, but especially at the holidays," Bekah Gannon with Monroe Carell Jr' Children Hospital at Vanderbilt said.

If you look in the video above, it has not looked like that since the pandemic.

The staff is not just getting folks into costumes, they are also having trick or treating, but it looks a little different.

They will visit families and kids in their rooms, rather than the kids moving from spot to spot.

"You need those little bits of hope and things to look forward to," Gannon said.