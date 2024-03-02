Free dental care at Meharry Medical College Saturday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — People can get free dental care at Meharry Medical College on Saturday during the school's spring Oral Health Day.

People do not have to do anything but show up.

It is first come first served from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1005 Dr. D-B. Todd Junior Blvd.

No insurance or ID is needed, but patients have to be at least 18 years old.

The clinic is in partnership with the non-profit Remote Area Medical.

People can get free cleanings, fillings, and extractions. Vision and medical exams will also be provided.

RAM is looking for general volunteers who can help with parking, greeting patients, and cleaning up after the clinic is over. If you would like to help you can call RAM at 865-579-1530. No previous medical experience is needed.

Meharry Oral Health Day clinics are usually twice a year, in the spring and in the fall, so people can get their bi-annual cleanings to maintain a healthy mouth, which in turn helps people's overall health.