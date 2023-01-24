'Free from obscene material': Sumner County Commission debates books in school libraries

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Sumner County Commission Monday took up the debate about who decides which books make it to school libraries.

At center stage was a resolution that would strongly encourage Sumner County Schools employees to make sure school libraries are free from what it calls "obscene and provocative material," aligning with state law.

"Who picks the books? I want to know that," said parent Rebecca Goddard. "Who picks the books in our library? What is the process? Who reads them? Who decides? How did those books with graphic sexual contact get available to children?"

Tonight's discussion came after the Sumner County School board voted to keep the book "A Place Inside of Me" on its shelves, a book about a young Black boy who's upset about a police shooting in his neighborhood.

"I can’t believe we are still talking about this," said Sumner County resident Cole Shepherd. "These are books that reflect the lives of citizens of this county young people and the citizens of this county."

The Sumner County School Board will meet Tuesday night to discuss whether to keep a different book, "Ways to Make Sunshine" on its shelves.