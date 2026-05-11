Free Little Art Gallery debuts on Vanderbilt's campus

(NASHVILLE, (TENN.) — Free Little Art Galleries have found its way to Vanderbilt University's campus this spring. The first one just opened up in April.

Claire King, Professor of Communication Studies, was inspired to bring the initiative to campus when she started seeing the Free Little Art Galleries (FLAGs) in her own neighborhood.

"It is similar to the Little Free Libraries that people might be familiar with, which are outdoor spaces where people can leave books and take books. The idea behind the free little art gallery is pretty similar," expained King. "You have art that's on display that people can just walk by and check out. They can leave art that they've created. They can take art. It's really designed to be an interactive and just really accessible way for people to experience art."

While the art inside the gallery may be small scale, she said it's impact can be much bigger.

"People can have immediate access to it. They can have that kind of intimate connection to it. They can hold it in their hands. They can look at it closely."

The box in the heart of campus isn't where you would traditionally access art, but that's just the point. King hopes to see the gallery break down barriers between art and the community it reflects.

"I think that people feel intimidated by art both at the level of creation, but also at the level of experiencing it, going to see it, going to a museum or going to a gallery can feel intimidating. It can be difficult. It can be expensive, so this is a way for people to get up close and personal with art. Literally, they can see it."

King said the art inside the FLAG changes frequently. The art gallery is located in Fleming Yard, near the Alumni Lawn on campus. A second one is already in the works.

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