Free Middle Tennessee summer camp for underserved children in need of assistance

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Summer camp is a cherished tradition for many, but it can be costly for some families.

In DeKalb County, Lighthouse Christian Camp offers a lifeline, providing a faith-based summer camp experience for underserved children at no cost. Spanning 400 acres, this camp has been a sanctuary for kids from challenging backgrounds for over four decades.

Irene Wright, now a 20-year-old ranch intern, remembers her first summer at the camp when she was just 9 years old. "My parents loved that it was Christian-based, so they included me when I was of age," Wright recalled.

For her family, moving between homeless shelters, trailer parks, and eventually government housing, attending a summer camp seemed impossible. But at Lighthouse Christian Camp, Wright found a place where she could come for free. "Camps have changed my path in life," she shared.

Wright is currently in college studying early childhood education and dedicates her summers to working with children who come from similar backgrounds. "Everything you see here is for under-resourced and needy kids," explained Michael Kilgore, the camp's executive director.

Each year, more than 700 children from surrounding counties participate in a variety of outdoor activities at Lighthouse Christian Camp, including water sports, horseback riding, and hiking, Kilgore said.

He said the experiences are designed not only for fun but also to build confidence and provide a sense of community. The camp's operations rely heavily on support from area churches and volunteers. "It takes a church and people willing to be coordinators for their area," Kilgore said. However, sustaining this level of support is a constant challenge. "We used to bring 100 kids a year from Davidson County, but we lost our support there," he added.

In addition to church support, the camp depends on monetary donations and material contributions to remain operational. They need everything from food to canoes and even shoes. "We’re a faith-based ministry. We don’t have the money now for this year’s summer camp and won’t have it until it’s done, but God will provide it," Kilgore expressed with faith.

Despite the uncertainties, the camp continues to be a beacon of hope for many families. Wright hopes that more people will learn about the camp and its mission. "There’s hope, and they’re not stuck in their circumstances. They can go off to college and achieve great things," she said.

Lighthouse Christian Camp is still accepting applications for camp counselors and children who wish to attend this year’s summer program.

You can reach Michael Kilgore at (615) 597-1264 or mkilgorelighthousechristiancamp.com if you would like to support the camp.

For more information on volunteering, click here.