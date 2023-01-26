Free observation nights being held at Austin Peay State University’s observatory

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a unique opportunity to get a glimpse of our universe!
Starting this Saturday, Austin Peay State University's Department of Physics, Engineering and Astronomy will host free public observation nights!
This week's event will start at 7 p.m. at the university's observatory on Pickens Road. If you can't make it this Saturday, don't worry!
Future public observation nights will be on:
- Saturday, Feb. 25.
- Saturday, March 25.
- Saturday, April 29.
- Saturday, May 27.
If you'd like to attend Saturday's event, click here.