Free observation nights being held at Austin Peay State University’s observatory

Austin Peay State University
Posted at 5:15 AM, Jan 26, 2023
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a unique opportunity to get a glimpse of our universe!

Starting this Saturday, Austin Peay State University's Department of Physics, Engineering and Astronomy will host free public observation nights!

This week's event will start at 7 p.m. at the university's observatory on Pickens Road. If you can't make it this Saturday, don't worry!

Future public observation nights will be on:

  • Saturday, Feb. 25.
  • Saturday, March 25.
  • Saturday, April 29.
  • Saturday, May 27.

If you'd like to attend Saturday's event, click here.

