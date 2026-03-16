Free pop-up clinic offering dental, vision and medical services to those in Cookeville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Remote Area Medical will be hosting a free pop-up clinic that offers dental, vision and medical services to those in Cookeville.

The pop-up clinic will be open on March 21 and 22 and all services are free, no ID required and on a first-come, first-served basis, until capacity is reached.

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