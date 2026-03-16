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Free pop-up clinic offering dental, vision and medical services to those in Cookeville

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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Remote Area Medical will be hosting a free pop-up clinic that offers dental, vision and medical services to those in Cookeville.

The pop-up clinic will be open on March 21 and 22 and all services are free, no ID required and on a first-come, first-served basis, until capacity is reached.

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Tenn. mom invites son's organ recipients to do his favorite activity, dance

Here’s a beautiful story of how one mother turned her grief journey into a gathering of gratitude… and organ donation awareness.

Robb Coles highlights a special event organized by Cari Hollis – whose 26-year old son Austin died two years ago. Austin agreed to be an organ donor – and that single gesture saved multiple lives.

Cari reached out to as many recipients she could find – several of whom traveled to Nashville for an emotional celebration in Austin’s honor. One woman – whose life was saved by receiving Austin’s lungs – put it simply: “He’s my angel”.

- Rhori Johnston

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