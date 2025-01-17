Free to Move nonprofit honors Alyssa Lokits by empowering women

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Like the vibrant colors of changing leaves, the brilliance of Alyssa Lokits left the Mill Creek Greenway months ago.

Without her warmth, Bethany Matheson brings some of her brightness back to Orchard Bend Park.

"We want to continue she was such an incredible person she was such a brilliant person," said Matheson. "She had a lot that she was already doing."

On a hot afternoon in October, Alyssa ran here, meant to leave safely and come back soon. Each run was a testament to her passion for getting active outdoors.

"We want to keep this site sacred," said Matheson. "We want people to know when they are here — when they are walking, when they are running, when they are being active. We want them to know that she was here."

In a random act at the greenway,a man attacked, shot and killed Alyssa Lokits that day.

A group of women close to Lokits honor her through the new nonprofit they founded, Free to Move.

On March 8 — International Women's Day and days away from what would have been Alyssa Lokits' 35th birthday — the nonprofit will host a 5K.

The nonprofit aims to raise awareness and bring advocacy for women's safety in outdoor activities.

