Fresh off their College World Series National Championship, Tennessee Vols fans load up on new orange swag

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The day after the Tennessee Volunteers notched their first ever baseball National Championship, Alumni Hall in Murfreesboro was bursting at the seams with Big Orange faithful, hoping to now dress like a champion.

Each person in the store was on a mission, looking for the perfect new uniform, shirt or hat.

"The baseball jerseys at the front. That’s like the last of what y'all got in stock?" Joseph Miller asked one of the store employees.

"I like the Omaha shirt over there — Omaha Vols," said Annie Carden, a young Vols fan who watched all of the games with her Dad.

Really, anything with a Volunteer T was quickly being snatched up by customers. Many of them told us they were in search of something memorable to mark a day in University of Tennessee history they never want to forget.

"It was a good game. I was worried they were going to lose," said Carden.

"This was fun, this was definitely special," said Miller.

Although, for even younger fans like Hawkins Reed, the end of the championship game fell well after his bedtime.

"In the morning I was like -- yeahhhh," Reed exclaimed.

Reed told me he was primarily in the store to shop for his parents. 'Something like one of these chains for my mom," he said.

Well, actually, it was just for his mom. Evidently his father is a Kentucky Wildcats fan. "I’m like, 'Daddy, I’m not going back to Kentucky ever again,'" said Reed with a laugh.

Most shoppers and callers were in search of something very specific — official College World Series Championship merchandise. According to Alumni Hall employees, those won't be in stock until around Thursday or Friday. At least, that's what those employees are hoping for so the phone stops ringing off the hook.

"It’s like the 45th phone call, it’s okay," said one employee.

After searching high and low, Hawkins did find something for his mom, but he also decided to buy a giant Neyland Stadium poster for himself.

"Because they’re just the Vols," said Reed.

Each of the Vols fans we met Tuesday left with something memorable enough to make sure they would never forget. Mission accomplished.

If you can't wait for Alumni Hall to have championship gear officially in stock in Middle Tennessee, several sports stores, including Alumni Hall, have options available online.