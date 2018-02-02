Friday Marks 1-Year Since Metro Officer's Death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Friday marked one year since Metro Nashville Police Officer Eric Mumaw lost his life while trying to save a woman threatening to take her own.

Mumaw was talking to a woman making suicidal threats in her car on a boat ramp at Peeler Park last February when she hit the gas, pulling him into the water.

The woman, Juli Glisson, was rescued from the water. Officer Mumaw did not survive. He was 44-years-old.

He was no stranger to heroic action. Mumaw won the Lifesaving Award in 2011.

Mumaw was the first officer to die in the line of duty since Officer Michael Petrina was hit and killed on Interstate 65 in May 2014.

Glisson was being held without bond on multiple counts of aggravated vehicular homicide. She's expected to face trial this September.

