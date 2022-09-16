'Fridays by the River' pop-up beer garden series begins this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — East Nashville Beer Works is teaming up with Friends of Shelby Park and Bottoms for "Fridays by the River."

It is a pop-up beer garden series in Shelby Park with food trucks, yard games and music. The event will happen on six Fridays in September and October.

"Friends of Shelby Park and Bottoms is working to create a world-class park, by restoring and preserving its historic importance, protecting its environmental resources and providing amenities for active and passive recreation for all the people who use the park," the organization's website said.

A portion of beer sales will go toward Friends of Shelby Park and Bottoms.

You can sign up to volunteer for the event here.