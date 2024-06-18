Friedman's closes after 75 years in Nashville; familiar friends say goodbye

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For 75 years, the name of a family-owned business has been in Nashville. That business has now closed. The community made sure to give it a big send off first.

Walking into Friedman's Army Navy Outdoor Store on Saturday, some things were just the same as they've been for so long. Check-out counter was busy like always. The familiar faces were there too, like owner Frank Friedman and longtime employees Linda Wright and Patsy Curtis.

"I've been working here 33 years, but Friedman's has been part of my life since I was 12-years-old because my dad opened the Nolvensville Road store," Linda said.

"45 [years]!" Patsy said.

What was different about Friedman's was just how empty the shelves looked.

"It's a sad day to see you leave," a woman told Frank.

"Everything comes to an end," he answered.

The first Friedman's was opened by Frank's father on 4th Avenue downtown. It was near where the Arcade is today. The year was 1949.

There have been other Friedman's stores through the years. This final store has been on 21st Avenue since 1972. The famous sign came down days ago. Saturday was its the last day after 75 years.

"I'm getting older," Frank said. "My wife is getting older. Patsy is getting older. Linda's getting older. It's our time. It's our time to go."

"It's been hard, I have to say," Linda added.

"It's kinda sad in a way," Patsy agreed. "It's kinda hard on your heart."

So, how did a family-owned store go for 75 years? Frank believes it was having a staff people loved.

"It's good to know you can help somebody and make their day a happy day," Patsy said.

"We've seen people grow up," Frank said.

"I don't know what else to say without tearing up!" Linda laughed. "I don't want to do that!"

Back when that first store was opened on 4th in 1949, what would Frank's father have thought of the business making it to 2024?

"I think the fact this business has been run by the Friedman family for 75 years, that would definitely make him very proud," Frank said.

"I can say thank you to all my customers," Linda said.

"I thank you for your business, your patronage, your friendship," Frank added.

"We'll be remembered a long, long time, I hope," Linda said.