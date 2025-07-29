Friend grieves Nashville man killed while walking on Gallatin Pike after his car broke down

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Calls for change are growing louder after a Nashville man was hit and killed along Gallatin Pike over the weekend.

Police say 41-year-old Rustin Needer was walking home after his car broke down when a driver struck him just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Some call Gallatin Pike one of the more dangerous roads in Davidson County for pedestrians, and Needer's death has renewed concerns about pedestrian safety in the area.

“Most of the city isn’t safe for anyone to be walking — and that’s a shame,” said Bill Hennessee, a friend of Needer.

Hennessee used to walk along Gallatin Pike to catch the bus. He had just seen Needer the day before the accident.

“I dropped him off. He gave me a big hug and said, ‘I love you, Bill,’ and I said, ‘Love you, Rustin.’ He turned around and walked out the door — not knowing this would be the last time to see or speak to him again,” Hennessee said.

The incident occurred in Councilwoman Emily Benedict’s district. She says adding sidewalks has been a complicated challenge.

“There’s a cemetery on both sides of the streets, and because we can’t build any infrastructure on top of where there’s a cemetery, that’s a state law, as it should be. We can’t widen the road to put infrastructure in for sidewalks,” Benedict said.

Since Gallatin Pike is a state road, improvements would require coordination between the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and the Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT).

Benedict believes the best solution would require compromises from drivers.

“The solution will require at least a one-lane reduction in car traffic in order for us to have room to build sidewalks for people — either on both sides or even if it’s just on one side,” she said.

Until infrastructure improvements are made, Benedict offered advice for pedestrians — though she acknowledged it’s far from ideal.

“The best answer I can give, unfortunately, is to walk outside the roadway — walk in the grass. It’s rough terrain and not an acceptable answer, but it’s the best answer I can provide in the conditions today,” she said.

Hennessee remains skeptical about whether meaningful change will occur.

“Any price the city wants to pay will be worth it — but I don’t think the city or state will ever do it,” he said.

Benedict says the issue is on Mayor Freddie O’Connell’s radar, as well as the “Choose How You Move” team, but current restrictions have limited their options.

State Sen. Heidi Campbell plans to speak with TDOT leadership to reinforce the critical need for changes to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

"My heart goes out to the loved ones of Rustin Needer — this is a heartbreaking and deeply tragic loss. No one should lose their life simply trying to get home.



Unfortunately, his death underscores the urgent need to make our streets safer for everyone — drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists alike. I’ve been working with organizations like Walk Bike Nashville and Families for Safe Streets, as well as Metro officials and TDOT, to push for safer infrastructure across Tennessee. That includes expanding sidewalks, redesigning dangerous corridors, slowing down traffic, and ensuring that pedestrian safety is not treated as an afterthought, but as a priority.



Gallatin Pike is a state-managed road, and Councilwoman Benedict is right — improvements there require TDOT’s involvement and investment. That’s why I’ll be speaking with TDOT leadership to reinforce how critical it is that we implement the Safe Streets and Roads for All principles not just in plans, but in actual projects that prevent tragedies like this one. We need to stop accepting these deaths as inevitable. They are not.



There may be engineering challenges in some areas, but the truth is we can’t let perceived difficulty be an excuse for inaction — especially when lives are at stake. The state has the resources and responsibility to invest in safe infrastructure, and I’ll continue doing everything I can to make sure that happens." Senator Heidi Campbell

