Friend remembers man who shot and killed outside gas station in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was killed outside a popular gas station in Smyrna Wednesday night.

A Smyrna spokesperson says it all happened around 11 p.m., when a juvenile tried to rob Harlon Webb and then shot him in the parking lot of Citgo on Lowry Street. They say it was a "planned attack."

Webb, 54, and better known as Scooter, lost his life.

"He was just a sweet guy. Everyone that knew him loved Scooter," said his friend Linda Pastor.

She knew Scooter when he was a teenager and went to church with him in town.

"It's a sad situation that our world has come to this, and that really nobody is safe anywhere," she said.

Pastor said he was a proud father and despite being partially paralyzed, he knew exactly how to live life.

"I would just want him to be honored for the man that he was — the sweetness and kindness he always portrayed to people. Scooter did not let his physical challenges keep him from doing what he wanted to do," Pastor said.

The juvenile, and a man named Rocky Melton, have been charged and are in custody.

