Friends and family remember drummer hit, killed on I-40

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Friends say Dillon Gasca's love for life was so contagious it spread through his music. He was a young man marching to the beat of his own drum.

Metro police have identified a man who was struck and killed on I-40 East early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 1:10 a.m. near Fesslers Lane. Police said 28-year-old Dillon Gasca was walking on the interstate when he was hit by an SUV.

"I mean by the time the guy was 20 he was playing all over the country professionally, I mean he played with Run DMC, He played on countless recordings he played with Jesse James Dupree and he was really just getting warmed up," said Dylan Maloney.

Maloney couldn't say enough about his best friend.

"Whether it's his sense of humor, or his positivity which is was always off the charts and on top of that," Maloney said. "Having technical ability I mean, a lot of people in Nashville are good players but what Dillon brought to the table I mean he was always above the drama he just came to play."

Maloney doesn't want to remember how his friend died -- but rather how he lived, loved, and played music.

"He's unforgettable and anyone who ever has to leave this earth, way too early, I mean, people say but Dillon was kind of a force of nature, not only in terms of his personality and his heart but as a player and as drummers and musicians."

Maloney says Dillon was humble and one of a kind.

"I will never meet someone like him for the rest of my life."

And for the rest of his life, Maloney says his friend will be remembered.

"Dillon in his short lifespan I think lived, what most people, it would take a whole lifetime to do, I mean as far as I'm concerned, he made it. "

Gasca died at the scene. No charges are anticipated against the driver.