Friends of Frugal MacDoogal security guard who was killed on the job seek to celebrate his life

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friends of the Frugal MacDoogal security guard who was killed on the job want to celebrate his life the way he wanted.

Scott Meek's close friends say he was full of life and wanted his loved ones to have fun at his memorial.

"He wanted everyone to come together to remember him with music," said Kelli Flanigan. "He said 'I want a dance floor. I want people drinking, eating and just having good time,' and just basically he wanted a party."

At the beginning of June, the 59-year-old was shot by a suspected shoplifter during Meek's shift at the liquor store in the Gulch. Police responded and confronted the suspect who also fired a gun at police. While Meek was escorting him from the store, the suspect apparently stole the guard's gun.

"It's just... it's senseless," Flanigan said.

Frugal MacDoogal and a pizza shop have already said they'll donate drinks and food for a memorial in Meek's honor. Next, his friends say they're hoping someone will discount or donate a venue for the occasion.

"He was all things security, firearms... and although [Frugal MacDoogal] was side gig for him — he loved that job. He loved the people he worked with. He just loved being there," Flanigan said.

A GoFundMe for Meek's daughter and granddaughter has garnered more than $62,000 in donations. None of that money will be used for a memorial.

Anyone who wants to make a donation to help make a memorial happen should email kelli.flanigan@comcast.net.