Friends rally around Nashville Broadway crash victim Dianne Cooper as she fights critical injuries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What should have been a night of music and celebration on Nashville's Lower Broadway turned into tragedy in a matter of seconds last Saturday night.

Police say an 87-year-old driver ran a red light and crashed into pedestrians crossing Broadway near 4th Avenue North, killing one man and critically injuring several others — including Dianne Cooper, who had traveled from Parsons to attend a Barry Manilow concert.

Tourist Timothy Wedlock of Australia was killed in the crash. Cooper survived, but suffered critical injuries that friends say could permanently change her life.

Her friend Misty Morris spoke about who Cooper is and what she means to those around her.

"Diane was literally the essence of an angel on earth," Morris said.

Morris described Cooper as someone who lived to bring joy to others.

"She enjoys going to music concerts. She enjoys being around people, having a good time, and seeing people smile and just being in the essence of life," Morris said.

Morris says Cooper and her husband built their lives around helping others.

"Do anything and everything they came for people that I've seen them. Somebody was hungry, and they needed something; they would always be like Come on by, I'll give you something to eat those kind of people," Morris said.

When Morris learned the details of the crash, the reality of what happened hit hard.

"When I heard how it happened, a friend of mine had actually sent me a video… I seen two people flying through the air," Morris said.

Now, doctors are warning Cooper's injuries could permanently alter her life. Morris described the toll it has taken.

"It's like taking somebody who brings so much light to the world and just putting a blanket over that light," Morris said.

Cooper is currently fighting through serious brain injuries. Morris says the family is leaning on faith throughout the recovery process, though the road has not been easy.

"We have some good, and we have some bad. You take two steps forward; it's three steps back," Morris said.

Beyond Cooper's recovery, Morris says she hopes the tragedy leads to change in the downtown area.

"I don't want anybody else to have that call. I want people to be able to feel like they're safe going downtown and going to an event or going to whatever they need to go downtown for, and that's why I think it starts with the law and it starts with our council members down there," Morris said.

For now, the focus remains on recovery and prayer. Morris had a direct message for those following the story.

"Y'all, please keep praying. Your prayers are being answered day by day. We have a long road, but God bless you all," Morris said.

Investigators continue working to determine exactly what happened that Saturday afternoon.

The family is also facing mounting medical costs. Friends have started a GoFundMe to help cover medical bills and lost income while Cooper remains in the hospital and her husband stays by her side.

Cooper's husband, Tom, is also searching for the good Samaritans who stepped in and performed CPR on Dianne at the scene. The family wants to personally thank the people who helped save her life and is asking anyone who assisted to please reach out.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.