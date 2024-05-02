Friends remember dynamic Nashville man shot and killed in Memphis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — He was a leader, a social butterfly, and a charitable man known and loved by so many.

Memphis Police say Frank Platt was shot and killed on the streets of Memphis Monday after a road rage incident.

The 73-year-old had been in town visiting his brothers.

His friends say he and his brother were driving when a car sped around them in the bike lane. When they honked the horn, the car pulled up and fired into their car.

Now, many are mourning a person who was full of life and always having a good time.

"We both had the same outlook on life that we're not curing cancer here we're just having a good time," said Peg Leg Porker owner Carey Bringle, who knew him for 25 years.

Not only did he have several friends, but he made an impact with his extensive work in Nashville.

Frank was known as being a big player in the BBQ community, the cybersecurity world, and as a big donor to local charities.

"What an unbelievable guy, and what a tragedy this is," said his friend Scott Augenbaum, who worked with him on FBI cybersecurity cases.

Yet those closest to him know if Frank was here, he'd say one thing.

"His big famous quote..." said his friend Andy Gilley, "He'd say in case I forgot to tell you, I had a damn good time."

"He said it a lot," added Bringle. "[He'd say] if I forget to tell you later...I had a good time today."

Memphis police say no arrests have been made, and they don't yet have a description of the gunman.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.