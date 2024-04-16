Friends remember motorcyclist killed in road rage incident in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro Police say a road rage incident led to the death of a motorcyclist over the weekend, 49-year-old Paul Howell.

Detectives are trying to figure out what led to the deadly gunfire.

Tyler Imhoff first met Paul Howell as a coworker, he would soon become like a brother to him.

"I ended up losing my sister a little while back and my sister and I were real close. After that he really took on a different role," Paul’s friend Tyler Imhoff said.

They rode motorcycles together, spending hours behind the wheel feeling free. In fact, that’s what they were doing the last time Tyler saw Paul on Easter Sunday.

"Enjoy the time you have with everybody, because you never know when your time is up," Imhoff said.

Paul was shot and killed last Saturday while riding along S. Rutherford Blvd, in what police are calling a road rage incident.

Police say this man 39-year-old Joseph Gann was driving an SUV when he encountered a group of motorcycle riders, including Paul. They say things escalated at the intersection near SE Broad.

Police say the suspect fired several shots in this road rage incident. The shooting killed Paul and injured a second motorcyclist.

Paul’s death has left the motorcycle community devastated.

"Everybody comes together no matter if they know him or not. If something happens everybody is going to be there to show their support and everything," Imhoff said.

Paul was a member of the Grey Wolves Riding Club, a group known to give back by participating in fundraisers and supporting local events.

Paul’s club and Tyler are going to continue to honor his life while trying to put an end to road rage.

"He was the life of the party. Every time you turned around somebody would be down and he would do everything to make them smile again.”

Gann was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and one count of reckless endangerment.

His hearing is set for June 24th.

A Celebration of Life for Paul is planned for May 11, 2024. A memorial ride for Paul is planned for August 31, 2024.

Paul's friends have launched a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

