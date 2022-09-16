Friends speak about Nashville nurse killed in crash on her way home from work

Friends and family of Nashville nurse Amber Brockett are still coming to terms with how she died — hit by a car and killed while she was driving home from her shift at Tristar Skyline Medical Center on Sept. 14.

Police said the person who hit Brockett was intoxicated and on parole for killing a different person.

Brockett's co-workers said she was a nurse who always cared about how her fellow nurses were doing, checking in with them, as well as her own patients.

"Her soft voice, talking about anything, patients, her family, that serenity that was always around her, and it was real, that's how she was," said fellow nurse Raquel Villagrana.

Tristar Skyline Medical Center said Amber Brockett was a beloved and amazing nurse, and that their thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time.

